LINCOLN - Japan’s Upper House has approved a trade deal between the U.S. and Japan.
Jordan Dux, Director of National Affairs for the Nebraska Farm Bureau says the trade agreement is a big deal for Nebraska farm and ranch families.
Dux said before the trade agreement, Japan was the United States’ number one customer for beef.
"We ship more beef to Japan than anyone else and that is with a tariff rate at nearly 40 percent. This agreement brings the tariff rate down to nine percent. So if you have a product that is 40 percent more expensive than your competitors and you bring that down to nine percent you're going to see that product continue to grow."
Dux said corn, pork, wheat, poultry, ethanol, and dairy products will all see a significant or complete reduction in tariffs too.
The agreement will be implemented early next year and then negotiators will resume talks for a full trade deal.