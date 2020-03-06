WASHINGTON D.C. - A group Nebraska Farm Bureau board of directors recently returned from a fly-in to Washington D.C.
Martey Stewart runs a livestock operation near Dixon and represented the Northeast region of state.
Stewart tells News Talk WJAG they had the opportunity to meet with the Nebraska delegation.
He says they also had a visit with members of the Embassy of Kenya and the trade representative was on hand.
"He was in interested in maybe exporting coffee and tea to us in exchange for wheat, which would definitely be a plus for our southwestern producers. He did express that he was a little discouraged that sometimes when all the components are met it takes a long time to go ahead and get something implemented, and we also suffer that from our side as well."
Stewart says other topics discussed were livestock production, broadband expansion, and estate taxes.
For up to date information on the Nebraska Farm Bureau, go to NEFB.org.