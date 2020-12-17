LINCOLN - Mark McHargue of Central City is the new president of Nebraska Farm Bureau.
He replaces Steve Nelson, who is retiring after nine years as president of the organization.
McHargue, who has been serving as first vice president, is part of a family farming operation that includes corn, soybeans, popcorn and hogs.
As president he says he wants to continue to grow relationships with community leaders and organizations like chambers, education professionals, businesses and senators from all across Nebraska.
"I will work hard to develop a relationship with senators so they know who I am and that when we sit down to have a conversation, we can have a robust conversation about the things that are affecting agriculture and the things affecting them and what they want to work on in their district so we can work together to move our state forward."
McHargue says some of the biggest challenges for Nebraska agriculture going forward is making sure new technologies are adapted, knowing what the niche markets are, and continuing to grow trade.