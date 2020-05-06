LINCOLN - Livestock producers have been significantly impacted from the coronavirus pandemic due to price decreases and the slowdown as well as closure of some meat processing facilities.
The Nebraska Farm Bureau is urging Congress to support additional funding for agriculture in any pandemic response package.
President Steve Nelson tells News Talk WJAG, they hope more funds can provide necessary personal protective equipment, support an indemnity program to help compensate producers who have had to euthanize animals, and provide monetary assistance to contract producers.
"Where you have producers that are really going to be struggling and have some significant needs, we want to make sure Congress understands how important it is to provide assistance for those producers. We also know that this is likely going to go on for a period of time, and so the need for additional support will probably be there."
Nelson says there’s an adequate supply of meat in the food chain, but the talk of shortages will increase demand and put additional stress on livestock producers and meat processing plants.