LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is urging Nebraska families to catch up on immunizations and plan on getting the flu vaccine.
Immunization manager Jeri Weberg-Bryce tells News Talk WJAG August is National Immunization Awareness Month and with the current COVID-19 pandemic, the number of child immunizations has decreased.
Weberg-Bryce says immunizations play an essential role in protecting infants and children from serious diseases especially as schools start back up.
"It's important for them to have strong immunities with all that tools that we have available. So that's we're really encouraging folks to get out to their local providers or find a provider in their area that will do low cost/no cost vaccinations so that they can be ready to face whatever the next couple of months sends their way."
Weberg-Bryce says all Nebraskans are encouraged to get the flu vaccine this year to help limit the spread of respiratory illnesses, lower the need for medical visits and hospitalizations, and reduce strain on the health care system.
She says even though the vaccine is just a preventative measure, it is the best tool out there for you to avoid the flu this year.