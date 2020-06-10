NORFOLK - County extension offices are starting to reopen across the state by appointment only.
Extension Educator for Madison, Pierce, & Antelope Counties Wayne Ohnesorg says the reopening is taking place in three waves.
Ohnesorg says the first wave kicked off this week and the second and third will continue in the coming weeks.
"It is advisable when you call ahead to check for types of personal protective equipment that may be strongly recommended or required to enter the building. Other things to consider are whether or not your sample or question could be answered via phone call or email."
Ohnesorg adds no more than one third of Nebraska Extension paid employees will be in the office at one time.
Madison County’s extension office is set to reopen next week.