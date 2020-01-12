Big Ox Energy Plant

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — A northeastern Nebraska renewable energy plant has been ordered to pay $32,531 to a landfill for failing to pay for waste services.

A Butler County District Judge ruled against Big Ox Energy after the plant failed to respond to a lawsuit filed by a landfill in David City. The landfill sued the company over several unpaid invoices.

Tuesday's ruling against Big Ox is at least the third judgment entered against the idle plant for failing to pay bills.

The Big Ox plant in South Sioux City closed in April after it lost its wastewater treatment permit. 

Tags

In other news

Nebraska energy plant ordered to pay unpaid landfill bills

Nebraska energy plant ordered to pay unpaid landfill bills

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — A northeastern Nebraska renewable energy plant has been ordered to pay $32,531 to a landfill for failing to pay for waste services.A Butler County District Judge ruled against Big Ox Energy after the plant failed to respond to a lawsuit filed by a landfill in Da…

Nebraska bill would give tax break for hiring felons

Nebraska bill would give tax break for hiring felons

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska businesses that hire felons could get a tax break under a measure before lawmakers that’s designed to make it easier for them to get jobs and reduce the likelihood they’ll re-offend.Supporters say the bill would encourage employers to take a risk on potential em…

Valentine's Day specials available at some state parks

Valentine's Day specials available at some state parks

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has prepared special Valentine’s Day offers for people who want to mark the day at a state park.Discounts and special packages are available at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Ponca State Park, Platte River State Park and Lewis and Cl…

Crash death on Interstate 80 in Iowa blamed on icy roads

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — At least one death in eastern Iowa is being blamed on a winter storm that slicked Interstate 80.A westbound semitrailer on I-80 crashed early Saturday morning in Cedar County east of Iowa City.The Iowa State Patrol says roads were completely covered in ice when the sem…