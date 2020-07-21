Sen. Adam Morfeld
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill that would prohibit Nebraska health care providers from charging patients higher, out-of-network rates for emergency services has won final in the Legislature.

Senators voted 47-0 on Tuesday to pass the measure through the last of three required votes. It now goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Sen. Adam Morfeld, of Lincoln, proposed the bill to try to protect consumers from unexpected out-of-network costs during a medical emergency.

Morfeld has argued that unexpected medical bills are a leading cause of personal bankruptcies.

