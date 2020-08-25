OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s top elections official says he won’t put three measures to legalize casino gambling on the November ballot, arguing that the language they used was misleading and confusing.

The decision announced Tuesday by Republican Secretary of State Bob Evnen means voters won’t get to decide the issue this year unless a court overturns his decision.

Supporters of the citizen petition drive announced last month said they had gathered more than enough signatures to submit the issue to voters.

They launched the campaign after Nebraska lawmakers repeatedly rejected measures to legalize casino gambling.

