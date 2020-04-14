Nebraska Department of Education

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A New York-based software company is suing the Nebraska Department of Education for $15 million in federal court.

The lawsuit accuses the department of using elements of the company’s copyrighted software in designing its own web-based program for sharing student and staff data.

The state’s education department contracted with eScholar, a company based in White Plains, New York, for student data collection software from 2004 until November 2019.

The department paid $84,000 to eScholar with its last renewal, which ended Oct. 31.

The state now uses a system it designed, but eScholar says that system pirated elements of the company’s software.

