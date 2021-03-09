LINCOLN - Nebraska’s economic forecast was discussed in the Nebraska Legislature last week.
The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board projected a total increase of $462 million from now till 2023 with the three year average growth rate increased from 2.9 percent to 3.4 percent.
Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton said under LB 1107, the property tax relief bill passed last year, property taxpayers are eligible for a refundable income tax credit based on the amount of real property taxes paid to schools during the prior year.
"The credit was funded at $125 million in the first year of implementation, which equals approximately 5.5% of real property taxes paid to schools. The legislation contained a trigger mechanism for growth in the program. To trigger additional dollars beyond the $125 million, certain conditions must be met."
Gragert said by 2025, the credit is projected to grow approximately 15 percent of school taxes paid.
Also in regards to taxes, he said the Revenue Committee advanced LB 408, the Property Tax Request Act, to the floor of the Legislature on a 7 to 1 vote. If passed, a political subdivision’s property tax request can’t exceed the prior year’s request by more than three percent.