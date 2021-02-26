LINCOLN - The amount of coronavirus vaccines distributed to Nebraska is increasing weekly and will likely continue that way, especially as a new vaccine makes its way onto the market.
During a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services press conference Thursday Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone said approval of Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is being considered by the FDA Friday.
Anthone said if approved, Nebraska will hopefully get the vaccines sometime next week and expect around 15,000.
He said there are differences from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine compared to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
"The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were built off a mRNA platform which is great, but the vaccine from Johnson and Johnson is the regular type of vaccine we've seen in other vaccines that are called adenoviruses which are nonlethal and carry that genetic material as a vaccine into humans."
Anthone said it can also be stored in room temperature and people only need one dose of it.