LINCOLN - There are 4,500 confirmed cases and 106 deaths in China due to the Coronavirus.

The Center for Disease Control has recently confirmed the fifth case in the U.S.

Dr. Tom Safranek, State Epidemiologist with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says they’re closely monitoring the respiratory illness.

Safranek says symptoms mirror the Influenza virus.

"You have a fever, cough, shortness of breath, and severe fatigue. If this were to arrive here, it would be like a bad Influenza year."

Safranek says they’ve shared information with Nebraska health care providers and health care facilities regarding recognition, management, and reporting of patients with potential Coronavirus infections.

