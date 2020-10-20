Kyle Schneweis

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An official who oversaw Nebraska’s road and bridge repairs after last year’s historic floods and helped create the state Department of Transportation is leaving his post for a private-sector job.

Nebraska DOT Director Kyle Schneweis is stepping down next month to become CEO of a national transportation consulting firm.

Schneweis was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts five and a half years ago as director of the Nebraska Department of Roads.

The agency was later merged with the Department of Aeronautics and renamed the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

