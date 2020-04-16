LINCOLN - When the coronavirus will dissipate and when a vaccine will be developed is still up in the air.
With that being said, Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Mathew Blomstedt is discussing how to do wellness checks with families, how graduation will work, and what to do for summer school.
During the daily coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Thursday Blomstedt said he’s working closely with schools, various superintendents, and Governor Pete Ricketts on how and when they will know what the data looks like so they can start to begin planning for opening schools this coming fall.
"We have to be prepared there might be needs for contingency plans, but this group of superintendents have been very committed to working with me and working with partners that we might bring together. I've had conversations with post-secondary education partners as well to look at the data. By the middle of the summer, perhaps by July, we'll have a conversation with data elements that we know and understand, and we can provide some of that planning."
Blomstedt said he’s in the process of coming up with a scalable summer school program that involves digital materials.