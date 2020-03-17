Nebraska Dental Association

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska residents needing to get to their dentist for teeth cleaning might be waiting a bit.

The Nebraska Dental Association has recommended its dentists postpone any non-emergency dental care until after April 1 in an effort to slow the spread of a new coronavirus.

The organization said in a written statement Tuesday that dentists “have a role to play in 'flattening the curve' ... to follow sound, scientific public health advice to help limit infections and slow the spread of the virus,".

David O'Doherty, executive director of the association, said the group made the decision during an emergency meeting Monday.

