Nebraska Democrats

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Democrats in Nebraska are struggling for relevance in their Republican-dominated state, and a series of high-profile embarrassments is only making it harder.

The party is losing registered voters to Republicans, Libertarians and independents, and its long-shot nominee for Senate recently admitted to sending sexually offensive text messages to a campaign staffer.

Nebraska Democrats say they need more national party support to win statewide races, but they acknowledge that they still have a long way to go to regain a toehold in the state.

