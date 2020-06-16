OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Democratic Party is calling on its U.S. Senate nominee to drop out of the race after he was accused of making sexually inappropriate comments in a group text with campaign staffers.
The party says its state executive committee voted unanimously on Monday to withdraw all of its resources from Chris Janicek’s campaign.
Janicek, the owner of an Omaha cupcake bakery, is challenging Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who is seeking a second term.
Party officials declined to reveal Janicek’s exact comments, but they say a campaign staff member showed them sexually inappropriate remarks that Janicek made in a group text.
Janicek says he doesn't intend to drop out.