LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Democratic Party leaders have endorsed a former congressman to run as a write-in candidate for the U.S. Senate if their scandal-plagued nominee refuses to withdraw.

The party’s state central committee voted to endorse former Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford as long as nominee Chris Janicek stays in the race.

Committee members voted for the new endorsement because Janicek has repeatedly refused to leave despite making sexually offensive comments about a former campaign staffer in a group text message.

Democratic leaders initially voted last month to endorse one of Janicek’s primary opponents, Alisha Shelton. But because Shelton was a candidate in the primary, Nebraska’s “sore loser” law prohibits her from running as a write-in candidate unless Janicek drops out.

