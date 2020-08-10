OMAHA - The U.S. Senate campaign for an Omaha mental health therapist with a background in politics is gaining steam after recently being endorsed by the Nebraska Democratic Party.
The party originally backed Chris Janicek, but after news surfaced that he sent sexually offensive text messages to a campaign staffer, Alisha Shelton is now the party’s choice.
Though if Janicek doesn’t withdraw by September 1st, his name will remain on the ballot as the party’s nominee in November.
Shelton who is running against Republican Senator Ben Sasse tells News Talk WJAG she doesn’t agree with a lot of things Sasse has done including his stance on health care.
"He voted against the coronavirus stimulus simply because he didn't agree with Nebraskans or anyone getting an additional $600 a week for unemployment. We have people in our state that are furloughed and people that are trying to support their family and now they're receiving $300 a week which is not enough."
Shelton says a few goals she has is making sure everyone has access to health care, bring high paying jobs to the state, and bring access to broadband for those in the rural setting.
For more information visit SheltonForSenate.Com.