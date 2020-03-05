WASHINGTON, D.C. - Recently, the entire Nebraska delegation met with U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to discuss the state of Nebraska agriculture.
U.S. Senator Ben Sasse said they spent an hour talking with Perdue.
"We made sure that there's nobody at the Ag Department that doesn't understand that Nebraska's farmers are the best there are, nobody out hustles our people. We talked about some of the ways that the department can give more predictability to these farming and ranching families as they slog through everything from disaster applications to some bizarre environmental red tape."
Sasse said they gave the department an unvarnished look at the challenges they’ve got and the Secretary committed to partnering with them on some important priorities.
He said the delegation relayed concerns from Nebraska farmers who are going into the 2020 crop year facing excessive moisture still in the ground and a lack of irrigation following 2019’s irrigation canal collapse.
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer said she appreciated meeting with Perdue to discuss important issues for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers including the Renewable Fuel Standard.