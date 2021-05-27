Beatrice Six Case
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska county that was ordered to pay a $28.1 million legal judgment for sending six innocent people to prison will get $4 million from the state to help pay it off.

Gov. Pete Ricketts signed off on the payment on Tuesday, despite raising objections to a 2019 measure that allowed Gage County to impose a half-cent sales tax without voter approval to pay some of the debt.

Ricketts says he approved the new law because of the additional economic impact of the pandemic on county residents.

