LINCOLN - Six Nebraska counties were recently designated primary natural disaster areas.
Public Affairs and Outreach Coordinator with the Nebraska Farm Service Agency Bobbie Kriz-Wickham says the counties in Northeast Nebraska include Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Stanton and Thurston counties.
"The designation triggers the opportunity for producers to apply for emergency loans through Farm Service Agency. Those loans can be used to meet the needs that producers might be facing due to the drought. Production costs, essential family living expenses, and even reorganizing the family farming operation."
Kriz-Wickham says producers in contiguous counties are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
For more information contact your local FSA office.