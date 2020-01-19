Nebraska could tax escort services to hit human traffickers

Sen. Patty Pansing-Brooks

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A state lawmaker who has fought for years to restrict human trafficking in Nebraska is now trying to hit traffickers in the wallet with a proposed sales tax on dating and escort services.

The bill introduced would eliminate a sales tax exemption for the services, which include legitimate dating websites as well as businesses that act as a front for prostitution and human trafficking.

Money generated from the tax would go into an existing state fund to help pay for services for human trafficking survivors.

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, of Lincoln, says she was shocked that escort services receive the tax break, given the Legislature’s multi-year push to fight human trafficking.

