Nebraska could tax escort services to hit human traffickers
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A state lawmaker who has fought for years to restrict human trafficking in Nebraska is now trying to hit traffickers in the wallet with a proposed sales tax on dating and escort services.The bill introduced would eliminate a sales tax exemption for the services, which in…
