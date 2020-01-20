LINCOLN - The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is now accepting applications for the fourth class of the Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship Program.
Director of Grower Services Morgan Wrich says the FLAGship program is for future Ag leaders in Nebraska.
Wrich says they will award up to five $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors or college freshman who are continuing their education in the state.
"We have three scholarships for students who are majoring in a Ag-related field and two this year for students who are majoring in a non Ag-related filed because we know we're going to need advocates in every corner in every industry."
Wrich says to be eligible for this scholarship students must be a member of the Corn Growers Association or the son or daughter of a Corn Growers Association member.
For more information go to NECGA.org. Applications must be postmarked by February 28.