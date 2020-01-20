The Nebraska Corn Growers Association

LINCOLN - The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is now accepting applications for the fourth class of the Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship Program.

Director of Grower Services Morgan Wrich says the FLAGship program is for future Ag leaders in Nebraska.

Wrich says they will award up to five $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors or college freshman who are continuing their education in the state.

"We have three scholarships for students who are majoring in a Ag-related field and two this year for students who are majoring in a non Ag-related filed because we know we're going to need advocates in every corner in every industry."

Wrich says to be eligible for this scholarship students must be a member of the Corn Growers Association or the son or daughter of a Corn Growers Association member.

For more information go to NECGA.org. Applications must be postmarked by February 28.

Tags

In other news

Death penalty hearing set for man in Lincoln woman's slaying

Death penalty hearing set for man in Lincoln woman's slaying

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A June hearing has been scheduled for a three-judge panel to consider whether a man's crime qualifies for the death penalty or whether he should be sentenced to life in a Nebraska prison.Aubrey Trail and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, were both charged in the 2017 slayin…

Lake McConaughy restrictions delayed after public outcry

OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is delaying action on a set of restrictions that would drastically limit overnight campers and beachgoers at Nebraska's largest reservoir, Lake McConaughy in western Nebraska.Commission Director Jim Douglas said Saturday that addit…

Nebraska could tax escort services to hit human traffickers

Nebraska could tax escort services to hit human traffickers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A state lawmaker who has fought for years to restrict human trafficking in Nebraska is now trying to hit traffickers in the wallet with a proposed sales tax on dating and escort services.The bill introduced would eliminate a sales tax exemption for the services, which in…