Dan Nerud
Courtesy of: The Nebraska Corn Growers Association

NORFOLK - Property tax relief has been and will continue to be the Nebraska Legislature’s number one priority.

That’s according to Dan Nerud, President of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association who spoke at the Elkhorn Valley Corn Growers Association's annual meeting in Norfolk Monday.

Nerud said his association has been looking to get a so called “home run”.

"I think we're going to have to hit first base, then second base, and continue from there because we haven't gotten anywhere looking for a home run on the property tax issue. There are some good ideas out there and more senators are starting to get behind us and realize there are issues."

Nerud said more urban senators are starting to support property tax relief as they’ve realized it effects commercial land, not just Ag land.

He also said the United States, Mexico, Canada trade agreement and the signing of the phase one China trade deal was great for farmers.

Nerud said they’re taking a wait and see attitude on commodity prices since they haven’t increased much even after both of the deals.

