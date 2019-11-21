LINCOLN - The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is reminding Nebraskans to submit comments to the Environmental Protection Agency in support of the Renewable Fuel Standard.
President Dan Nerud tells News Talk WJAG this may be the last chance to convince the EPA to reverse course and account for all gallons of ethanol the agency waived.
"Just recently they've issued up to 31 waivers to the oil refineries and I think over the past three years there's been a little over 80 waivers issued and we've lost millions of gallons of ethanol blend there and it's amounted about I believe 1.4 to 1.5 million bushels of corn we lose in this process."
Neurd says it’s not just corn farmers who are affected by this; ultimately everyone is impacted from livestock feeders to motorists at the pump.
The public comment process only takes a couple of minutes and closes Friday, November 29.
Comments can be submitted electronically by visiting NebraskaCorn.org.