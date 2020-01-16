LINCOLN - Casey’s General Stores is starting to offer Unleaded88 also known as E15 at more Nebraska gas stations.
The chain has partnered with the Nebraska Corn Board to offer that higher ethanol blend at nine locations including one in Norfolk on 13th Street.
Jeff Wilkerson, Director of Market Development for the Nebraska Corn Board says Unleaded88 is good for vehicles.
"We're trying to show that the ethanol blend is beneficial for the engine and it doesn't harm it. Over time we think that drivers will see that if they use ethanol they won't have any problems and notice that gas-power loss some people are telling them they'll see. We hope with this partnership with Casey's, it gives us an opportunity to reach more drivers and offer them those higher ethanol blends."
Wilkerson says the higher ethanol blend is also about five cents cheaper than E10 and there is no mileage difference.
The Nebraska Corn Board provided grant assistance to help Casey’s upgrade existing fuel pumps to offer Unleaded88.