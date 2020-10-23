LINCOLN - Around this time of year the Nebraska Corn Board is typically hosting trade teams from across the U.S. and world, but this year they hosted them virtually.
In conjunction with the U.S. Grains Council, the first ever Virtual Grain Exchange series was held.
Director of Market Development for the corn board Jeff Wilkerson tells News Talk WJAG, there were two different focuses.
"The North Africa, Turkey, and Israel team was very interested in high-protein distillers specifically in poultry and aquaculture. We had representatives from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture as well as Nebraska Corn Board and a cattle feeder as well to talk about how we use distillers grains in livestock diets."
Wilkerson says the second trade team included customers from Taiwan and that country is Nebraska’s seventh largest export market and could grow more if the corn board increases red meat and ethanol exports.
He says they’ll continue to look for more trade customers and strengthen relationships with countries Nebraska already trades with.