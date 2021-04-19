OMAHA - Nebraska is losing millions in tax money and many workers are being cheated by unscrupulous companies that pay their workers under the table – that’s the message of a public-awareness campaign launched by the regional carpenters’ union.
Felicia Hilton with the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters says a contractor compliance ordinance just passed by the Omaha City Council is a step in the right direction.
"At least on projects where it’s city tax dollars, they are going to make an effort to hold contractors in compliance with a verified payroll, so that you’re not paying people off the books, to make sure workers are not being exploited."
Advocates would like to see Nebraska follow the lead of other states, including Iowa, already working on legislation to make sure projects that require a general contractor use only registered employees.