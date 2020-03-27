LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man in his 50s has become the first known person in Nebraska to die of COVID-19 as the number of cases continued to rise.
The Douglas County Health Department says the man suffered from serious underlying health conditions before he was diagnosed, and he appears to have been infected from a known case out of state.
Public health officials say the man had been self-quarantined in his home since March.
Nebraska had 84 confirmed cases as of Friday afternoon, up from 74 at roughly the same time Thursday.