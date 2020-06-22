OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has confirmed another 103 coronavirus cases but no new deaths.
The new cases brings the total known number to 17,810 in the state since the pandemic began.
So far, officials have confirmed 244 virus-related deaths. On Sunday, state corrections officials said another prisoner had tested positive for the virus.
So far, a total of eight inmates and 20 prison employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Nebraska’s hospitals report that 44% of their beds, 51% of intensive care beds and 81% of the ventilators statewide remain available.