LINCOLN - With classes kicking off next week, Governor Pete Ricketts continued his back to school press briefings at the capitol.
Greg Adams, Executive Director of the Nebraska Community College Association joined Ricketts and highlighted their plans for the fall semester.
Adams says all six community college campuses are planning a hundred-percent in-person classes.
"In the last several months, all of our college leadership have been meeting together. They have been meeting with our colleagues in the other higher education institutions here in the state. They've been meeting with local health departments. They've been meeting with the governor's office and, we've been talking to our students through surveying, finding out what their level of precaution is and what their intention trends are. And what we know is that we can open up, we can do business, we can do in person."
Adams says their number one priority is to make sure they have a quality education experience for everybody.
He added they’re prepared to reduce class sizes, go to remote-learning, or whatever is needed to accommodate students safely.