Union Bank & Trust

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's state-sponsored college savings plan is getting a new program manager and lower fees.

State officials recently approved Nebraska-based Union Bank & Trust to manage the Nebraska Educational Savings Trust program.

The program allows families to save money in tax-advantaged accounts for college or vocational training expenses.

State Treasurer John Murante says Union Bank & Trust's proposal will make Nebraska's program one of the most competitive in the nation, with substantially lower fees for account owners.

The fees will vary, but the one charged by the Nebraska Education Savings Trust Direct Plan will be 68% lower.

Tags

In other news

Man pleads not guilty in slaying of girlfriend’s daughter

Man pleads not guilty in slaying of girlfriend’s daughter

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man accused of fatally injuring his girlfriend's 19-month-old daughter has pleaded not guilty.Tayvon Davis entered written pleas Thursday to charges of first-degree murder and other crimes. Court records say Davis was living with his girlfriend from July …

City attorney suspended; administrator won't say why

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A city attorney in southeast Nebraska's Gage County has been suspended.The city administrator in Beatrice is Tobias Tempelmeyer, and he says Abigail Stark is still being paid by the city.He won't say publicly what led to the action Monday or how long the suspension migh…

Police: Man reported missing in February was homicide victim

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man reported missing in February in Omaha was a homicide victim.Police in Council Bluffs, Iowa, took a missing person report on 37-year-old Joseph Hellman, on Feb. 21. He was last seen in Omaha and the report was referred to Omaha police.Omaha police said inve…