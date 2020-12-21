Nebraska children, families continue to struggle with COVID recovery

OMAHA - Families in Nebraska are struggling to meet their basic needs during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new Annie E. Casey Foundation report.
The health crisis also has exposed and exacerbated racial inequities. Aubrey Mancuso, executive director at Voices for Children in Nebraska, says 1 in 10 Nebraska families with children said they have not had enough to eat either occasionally or often, but families of color face food insecurity at a rate 2.6 times higher than their white neighbors.
"It's also important to break down some of this data by race and ethnicity, and also realize that behind all these numbers there is an individual or family who is struggling," Mancuso said. "And we really need to ensure that we are supporting kids and families as we recover from the pandemic."
One in 5 families reported they can't make their next mortgage payment, and 33% believe they're likely to lose their homes because of eviction or foreclosure.
Leslie Boissiere, vice president of external affairs at the Casey Foundation, said families are struggling to manage school, work and mental health. Twenty percent report experiencing depression since the pandemic's onset.
"All children, in good times and in bad, should have their basic needs met," Boissiere said. "Children should not be hungry. They should have safe, secure housing. They should have access to quality education. Parents should have access to child care so that they can work to support those families."
The report's recommendations include prioritizing racial equity in recovery efforts, strengthening the Affordable Care Act and expanding access to unemployment insurance. Mancuso said it's important for lawmakers to maximize all available state and federal resources to help families recover.
"Investing in infrastructure, to help build and rebuild our child care infrastructure, mental-health infrastructure, and ensuring that families have access to health care," Mancuso said.