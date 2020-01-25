American Civil Liberties Union

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union says it has hired an Omaha attorney as its new legal director.

Adam Sipple will lead the state ACLU's legal program, replacing Amy Miller, who resigned in November.

Before joining the ACLU, Sipple had spent 20 years as a civil rights and criminal defense litigator for Johnson & Mock of Omaha.

Sipple says he's looking forward to handling complex litigation for the civil rights group, which in recent years has tackled criminal justice and prison reform, reproductive issues, LGBTQ equality and racial justice, among other things.

