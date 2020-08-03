Nebraska Cattlemen

DENVER, CO - The National Cattlemen's Beef Association meeting in Denver ended smoothly on the issues discussed.

Ken Herz, President of the Nebraska Cattlemen’s organization says a big talking point was the cash trade issue.

Herz says there was a really good compromise reached on it.

"The compromise creates a process to see if the industry can achieve robust price discovery on a voluntary basis. It also appeases the people that were really pushing for some type of, let’s say, 50/14—that if this isn’t achieved in a very short time, then we’re going to move to some type of regulatory process."

Herz says he’s proud of the way people came together as it could have been a really divisive issue.

He says an NCBA working group has until October 1st to come up with a plan to increase negotiated cash trade on a regional basis.

