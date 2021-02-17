Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska

BROKEN BOW - The Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska advocates for all independent cattle producers and feeders and is trying to do just that by voicing its opposition of two bills in the Nebraska Legislature that would only benefit large operations.

Director Dr. Don Cain says they testified in opposition of LB 572 and 571, but in support of LB 614 at a hearing before the Legislature’s Agriculture Committee last week.

Cain says LB 572 and 571 would negatively change the state’s system of livestock brands and only lower fees for some.

"LB 572 tries to add more exemptions and lower fees in an inequitable way. LB 571 adds another exemption and lowers fees for only one segment of the cattle business."

Cain says every cattle owner would pay the same one dollar per head inspection fee with the potential for a future reduction for all as part of LB 614.

He encourages cattle owners to call their local senators and voice their support for LB 614.

