LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Capitol was mostly quiet as President Joe Biden was sworn into office, but there was more security than usual inside the building.
Members of the Nebraska State Patrol stood watch inside the building’s public entrances, but business otherwise continued as usual.
Outside, three protesters walked around the building’s perimeter waving a Trump 2020 campaign flag and a flag that said, “Biden is not the president.”
Lawmakers spent their morning session introducing bills to be debated later this year.