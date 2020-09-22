Wrong Ad
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state senator who is running for a new term made an embarrassing error in a recent campaign mail piece attacking his opponent.

The mailing by Sen. Andrew La Grone, of Gretna, criticizes his legislative challenger, Jen Day, of Omaha. But the photo that purports to show Day is actually an image of one of Day’s campaign staffers, Brooklynne Rosado.

Rosado, of La Vista, called the add humiliating and says someone didn’t do their due diligence.

La Grone is seeking to win his first election after he was appointed to his seat by Gov. Pete Ricketts, a fellow Republican, in 2019.

Day is a Democrat in the officially nonpartisan race.

