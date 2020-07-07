Resume
Shutterstock

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraskans who lost their jobs will once again have to actively look for new employment to maintain their benefits.

State officials say they plan to resume Gov. Pete Ricketts’ reemployment program starting July 12.

Ricketts suspended the requirements on March 15 as the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to close and lay off workers, leading to a surge in unemployment.

At its peak in early April, Nebraska had 26,539 new jobless claims in one week.

Nebraska’s unemployment rate more than doubled to 8.4% in April, compared to the prior month. But the state’s unemployment rate has stayed well below the national average.

Tags

In other news

Egg processor to pay $827,500 fine, make $2M in upgrades

Egg processor to pay $827,500 fine, make $2M in upgrades

DAVID CITY, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska egg processing company has agreed to invest $2 million in upgrades to its facility to limit pollution and pay an $827,500 fine as part of a settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency and the state.

Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday July 7

Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday July 7

In the 1960’s there was TV game show called Truth or Consequences where if a contestant gave the wrong answer to a trivia question, the player had to do a wacky stunt.