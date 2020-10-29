LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The board that predicts Nebraska tax revenue raised its estimates for the current fiscal year and the following two years.
The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board projected that the state will collect an additional $285 million in the current fiscal year, beyond what state officials had expected.
Nebraska had been set to collect about $4.7 billion in the current fiscal year.
The board predicted that state government will receive an extra $118 million in the next fiscal year that starts on July 1, 2021, and an additional $307 million in the fiscal year that starts on July 1, 2022.