Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board
Courtesy of: update.legislature.ne.gov

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The board that predicts Nebraska tax revenue raised its estimates for the current fiscal year and the following two years.

The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board projected that the state will collect an additional $285 million in the current fiscal year, beyond what state officials had expected.

Nebraska had been set to collect about $4.7 billion in the current fiscal year.

The board predicted that state government will receive an extra $118 million in the next fiscal year that starts on July 1, 2021, and an additional $307 million in the fiscal year that starts on July 1, 2022.

Tags

In other news

Keith Kube Commentary for Thursday October 29

Keith Kube Commentary for Thursday October 29

When any politician says they are trying to “protect our democracy” or “stop the threat to our democracy” in a stump speech, it is insulting to us as citizens and shows the vacuousness of their intellect.