Nebraska bill would give tax break for hiring felons
In other news
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska businesses that hire felons could get a tax break under a measure before lawmakers that’s designed to make it easier for them to get jobs and reduce the likelihood they’ll re-offend.Supporters say the bill would encourage employers to take a risk on potential em…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has prepared special Valentine’s Day offers for people who want to mark the day at a state park.Discounts and special packages are available at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Ponca State Park, Platte River State Park and Lewis and Cl…
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — At least one death in eastern Iowa is being blamed on a winter storm that slicked Interstate 80.A westbound semitrailer on I-80 crashed early Saturday morning in Cedar County east of Iowa City.The Iowa State Patrol says roads were completely covered in ice when the sem…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prison officials say an inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center stabbed a prison staffer with a sharpened toothbrush, causing serious injuries to the staffer.
NORFOLK - From the 60-day Nebraska legislative session kicking off to Norfolk's annual Night to Shine, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday January 11, 2020.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials in Omaha have confirmed that two children have died of complications from influenza this flu season.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Schools in Nebraska and Iowa cancelled after-school activities and shut down early as residents in both states brace for the latest winter storm.
GENEVA, Neb. (AP) — A former York County public defender has taken a plea deal and will be sentenced in March.