Nebraska bill to help human trafficking victims advances

In other news
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have taken a new step to try to help survivors of human trafficking but stopped short of putting any new money into the initiative.Lawmakers advanced a bill, 46-0, to create a competitive grant program for groups that provide services to human traffick…
LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A driver involved in a collision that killed three people in her car is scheduled to be sentenced April 3 in Lexington.
NORFOLK - Hundreds of attendees made a stop at the Lifelong Learning Center in Norfolk Sunday for the Norfolk Arts Center's 11th Annual Soup ‘R Art event.
NORFOLK - The name of a man found dead after a Norfolk house fire Friday morning has been identified.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lincoln school district is about to take a major step in the recovery from a fire that destroyed the district office more than eight years ago.The school board is expected to vote next month on a nearly $1.15 million project agreement to build a backup data center.It…
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A Scottsbluff man is accused of taking more than $250,000 from his aunt.Court records say Barry Neal is charged with felony abuse of a vulnerable adult.Neal offered to help his aunt when her 91-year-old father died in 2017 and she was named the personal representativ…
NEW YORK, NY - If you or someone you know is caring for a loved one with dementia, be aware of their activity, especially during the winter.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced a new clearer definition for the “Waters of the United States.”
LINCOLN - New funding for bridge work through a state program has been awarded to over 133 bridges.