Nebraska bill to help human trafficking victims advances

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have taken a new step to try to help survivors of human trafficking but stopped short of putting any new money into the initiative.

Lawmakers advanced a bill, 46-0, to create a competitive grant program for groups that provide services to human trafficking victims. The bill doesn't come with any state dollars, however, and grants would only be awarded “if public or private funding is made available for this purpose.”

The bill by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, of Omaha, is the latest move in a multi-year effort to clamp down on human trafficking in Nebraska.

Soup 'R Art a success

Soup 'R Art a success

NORFOLK - Hundreds of attendees made a stop at the Lifelong Learning Center in Norfolk Sunday for the Norfolk Arts Center's 11th Annual Soup ‘R Art event.

Lincoln district taking another step toward fire recovery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lincoln school district is about to take a major step in the recovery from a fire that destroyed the district office more than eight years ago.The school board is expected to vote next month on a nearly $1.15 million project agreement to build a backup data center.It…

Man accused of taking more than $250K from aunt

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A Scottsbluff man is accused of taking more than $250,000 from his aunt.Court records say Barry Neal is charged with felony abuse of a vulnerable adult.Neal offered to help his aunt when her 91-year-old father died in 2017 and she was named the personal representativ…