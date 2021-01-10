Offutt Air Force Base

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s bid to attract the U.S. Space Command’s headquarters to Offutt Air Force Base includes $107 million of public and private money.

Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce President David Brown, who is one of the backers of the proposal, said last week that the local money is meant to help offset the roughly $1 billion cost of building the new headquarters.

Offutt is one of the six finalists to become the headquarters.

Other finalists are Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, Patrick Air Force Base in Florida, Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado, Redstone Army Airfield in Alabama and the former Kelly Air Force Base in Texas.

Norfolk Area Week in Review for Jan. 9, 2021

NORFOLK - From COVID-19 vaccinations continuing in the state to Norfolk Public Library's winter reading challenge, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday January 9, 2021.

Nebraska Sen. Sasse says Trump incited Capitol riot

Nebraska Sen. Sasse says Trump incited Capitol riot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse is blasting President Donald Trump for his statements just before the riot at the U.S. Capitol, saying the president deserved some blame for “pouring gasoline on these fires of division” and disregarding his oath of office.