Nebraska Beef Council

KEARNEY - If you or someone you know is a beef producer, the Nebraska Beef Council is seeking candidates in five districts to serve on the board of directors in 2021.

Executive Director Ann Marie Bosshamer says districts in or near Northeast Nebraska hosting an election are District three and seven.

Bosshamer says the board’s major responsibility is to oversee expenditures by determining promotion, research, and education programs for checkoff investments.

She says there are some requirements to be on the board.

"You do have to be at least 21 years of age and a registered voter in a county in the district that is having an election. You have to have bought or sold cattle in the previous five years in Nebraska. You also have to have a petition that is signed by at least 100 producers in your district that are also qualified producers."

Election packets can be obtained now by calling the Nebraska Beef Council at (800) 421-5326.

The packet must be completed and mailed by June 15th.

