LINCOLN - Nebraska babies born in 2020 have been gifted some special funds to save for college.
State Treasurer John Murante tells News Talk WJAG his office has sent out a $50 Meadowlark Savings Pledge account contribution to each of the 23,000 Nebraska children born in 2020.
"We've sent out letters to all of the parents of kids born in 2020, notifying them of the program letting them know their kids have been enrolled in the college savings program. We also gave them information on how to continue saving and that they have just a little bit of a fee deposited in their account to encourage them to continue saving for college education."
Murante says kids who have some college savings are three times more likely to go to college and four times more likely to graduate.
For more information on Nebraska’s college savings plan go to NEST529.com.