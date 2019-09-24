NORFOLK - A New York Times best selling author is set to be in Norfolk Tuesday.
Norfolk Public Library Director Jessica Chamberlain says Tosca Lee is a Nebraska resident and will share her story as well as talk about her recent work.
"The first book released in January of this year is called The Line Between, and then the sequel came out just September 17th and it's called A Single Light, so she'll focus mostly on those stories."
Chamberlain says it’s always great to Nebraska authors speak to the patrons.
Lee is set to speak Tuesday evening at 6:30 at the Norfolk Public Library.