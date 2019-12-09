Shopping
Daniel Milchev

LINCOLN - The holiday season can be a stressful time, especially when you have to buy gifts for your family and friends.

Jennifer Brehm with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office says you need to make a list and a budget. Consider how much you’re willing to pay by credit card, and how long it might take to pay off.

Brehm says you also need to do your research.

"Read reviews and recommendations from sources you trust about the product and seller. Look for the best deals by comparing prices online and at local stores.  And remember, factor in shipping costs."

Brehm encourages you to also keep track of your purchases and protect yourself online by shopping only on secure websites.

For more information visit ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.Gov.

