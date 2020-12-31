LINCOLN - You could call 2020 a challenging year for many.
One of those challenges was the coronavirus pandemic and the Nebraska Ag industry felt the brunt.
Nebraska director of agriculture Steve Wellman says he’s pleased with the persistent response and productivity driven by the state’s farmers and ranchers.
Wellman says agriculture is the heart and soul of Nebraska.
"And as Ag production supports jobs, those individuals in those job support agriculture. We need each other. We all knew that already, but the impact of COVID-19 brought that reliance upon each other into the forefront for all of us and for our communities and our food supply. We saw that throughout the spring and summer with the processing of supplies (like) meat and the consumer saw it on the grocery store shelves."
Wellman says he’s optimistic for the new year and after what happened in 2020 agriculture is going to be needed.
He says agriculture can be the answer to a lot of issues from climate control to creating jobs and growing the State of Nebraska.